‘Ofel’ strands hundreds of passengers, vehicles in Bicol

Some 526 passengers, 156 trucks and 41 cars were stranded on Wednesday following the cancellation of sea transport operations in various Bicol ports, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region said.

OCD-Bicol and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) chairman Claudio Yucot said the cancellation also affected 17 vessels, 11 of which took shelter in the ports of Sorsogon, Albay and Camarines Sur.

The OCD-Bicol has also directed all local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils to activate their respective Emergency Operation Centers and implement response and contingency plans, including preemptive evacuation in areas threatened by flood, landslide, and storm surge.

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal also issued an advisory to all barangay officials to ensure complete evacuation of families in areas prone to flooding and rain-induced landslide.

“More heavy rains can be felt after this hour and in the afternoon. School sites in every barangay can be utilized for evacuation to ensure physical distancing and other health protocols. Please coordinate with your respective school watchman to access the rooms. All lahar-prone areas should be on heightened alert,” Rosal added.

The mayor’s advisory also said online classes for schools in all levels, public and private in the city, are cancelled.

Crossing of rivers or any body of water and sailing of small sea crafts are also prohibited. All fishermen are advised not to venture out into the open sea.

Source: Philippines News Agency