OCTA Research team urged not to publicize recommendations

Malacañang on Tuesday urged experts from the OCTA Research team not to publicize their recommendations on quarantine levels and instead share them with the government.

This, after the research team asked the government to reimpose a stricter quarantine classification or implement localized lockdowns in Bauan in Batangas, Calbayog in Western Samar, and General Trias in Cavite.

Instead of publicly releasing their recommendations, Roque said the research team could “privately” send them to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

He said it will be President Rodrigo Duterte who will ultimately decide on and announce the quarantine classifications.

“I wish they would refrain from making these recommendations publicly. They can probably endorse or course their recommendations privately to the IATF nang hindi naman po napapangunahan (so that they don’t preempt), highlighting the fact that classifications are normally announced no less than the President himself,” he said in a Palace press briefing.

Although he appreciated the research team’s efforts to help the government in efforts to monitor coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, Roque said it is the government’s job to recommend quarantine classifications to the President.

“I really appreciate the efforts of OCTA Research team in helping us monitor Covid cases pero ni-request ko na po sa kanila to desist from making recommendations on classification kasi talaga pong trabaho naman po ‘yan ng mga eksperto at (but I already requested them to desist from making recommendations on classification because that’s the job of experts and) I understand although they have one or two epidemiologists, it’s still not the same number of experts working with the IATF,” he added.

According to Roque, the IATF does not need to be involved in deciding on quarantine classifications of municipalities.

“Kapag municipality or bayan-bayan ang involved, pupuwede na po ‘yan aktuhan ng provincial governor in collaboration with the regional IATF. Hindi naman po ‘yan nakakarating na sa IATF national (If municipalities are involved, the provincial governor in collaboration with the regional IATF can act on it. It doesn’t need to reach the IATF national),” he said.

Meanwhile, Roque said Duterte’s Cabinet has approved the recommendation to consider the escalation of quarantine levels only as a last resort.

“Sa panig naman ng IATF, ang pagkonsidera sa pag-taas ng quarantine level bilang last resort (It’s part of the IATF to consider escalation of quarantine level only as a last resort),” he said.

He said that if Covid-19 cases are rising, the IATF may still maintain the current quarantine level and implement stricter protocols and more localized quarantine.

“I think by last resort is meant last resort. Kung wala na po talagang magagawa tsaka tayo magre-resort (If there’s nothing else we can go, that’s when we resort) again to lockdowns but for now, the strategy remains granular and localized lockdowns,” he said.

Roque said the government’s basis for escalating quarantine levels will be an area’s average daily attack rate (the number of new cases per day relative to the population) and critical care utilization rate.

Lanao del Sur, Bacolod City, Iligan City, and Iloilo City are also under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until the end of the month.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Batangas and the city of Tacloban are under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The rest of the Philippines are placed under modified GCQ, the most relaxed quarantine classification.

As of Monday, the Philippines logged 3,564 more Covid-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 342,816 with 293,152 recoveries, 6,332 deaths, and 43,332 active cases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency