Oceana cruise returns to Salomague Port with 500 passengers

LAOAG CITY: International cruise ship Oceana Cruises MS Insignia again docked at Salomague Port in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Monday with around 500 passengers, after its initial visit on June 9, 2023. Araceli Salem, operations officer of the Department of Tourism Laoag sub-office, said the ship's passengers who will join the day tour will visit famous tourist spots in the province like the UNESCO World Heritage site Saint Augustine Church, Malacañang of the North in Paoay, the sinking bell tower and Saint William the Hermit Cathedral in Laoag, and the Juan Luna Shrine in Badoc, Ilocos Norte as well as the Vigan Heritage City in Ilocos Sur. 'The cruise ship arrived 9:28 a.m. at the Salomague Port from Manila and will leave for Taiwan within the day,' she said, noting that most of the passengers came from the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom and the Philippines. Departing from Manila on March 17, the cruise ship is currently on Easter excursion for 196 days. The one-way itinerary from M iami to New York started on Dec. 29, 2023 and it will end on July 12, 2024. Last Feb. 27, MV Norwegian Jewel also returned at the Currimao port with 2,376 passengers and 1,100 crew members. As more international cruise ships are returning to this northern gateway of Luzon, officials of the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office expressed hope that they will achieve their target of 4 million tourist arrivals this year. Tourist arrivals in the province are on its peak during the Holy Week season, prompting tourism stakeholders to add more workers in hotels and restaurants, including deployment of over 200 tourist aides, to major tourist destinations. Source: Philippines News Agency