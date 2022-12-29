OCD welcomes appointment of Nepomuceno as new administrator

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) welcomed its new administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, saying his return is a homecoming of sorts as the official was the agency’s executive officer in 2012.

“The OCD welcomes its new administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno. He was OCD’s civil defense executive officer back in 2012 and his assumption as CDA (Civil Defense Administrator) is a homecoming of sorts,” OCD public affairs officer Mark Cashean Timbal said in a statement.

Nepomuceno was appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as OCD chief replacing Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrrer who was appointed to the post last August. He formally took over the OCD helm on Thursday after turnover ceremonies at the Department of National Defense central office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Nepomuceno also served the Bureau of Customs as deputy commissioner for enforcement shortly after his initial stint at the OCD. The OCD is the implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“As a seasoned public servant, Undersecretary Nepomuceno brings to OCD his years of administrative experience as well as the drive to further push the national resilience agenda to safeguard Filipino communities against the threats of disaster,” Timbal said.

The OCD is tasked to administer a comprehensive national civil defense and disaster risk reduction and management program by providing leadership in the continuous development of strategic and systematic approaches as well as measures to reduce the vulnerabilities and risks to hazards and manage the consequences of national disasters.

“OCD also wishes to thank Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrer for his wise leadership and care for the agency and its all employees as well as his dedicated service in ensuring the protection and wellbeing of all Filipino communities against disasters during his memorable term. We wish him all the best as he embarks into new endeavors outside the agency. Mabuhay po kayo, Usec Ding Ferrer!” Timbal said.

Source: Philippines News Agency