OCD taps social media for awareness on disaster resilience

The observation of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) this July will make use of the social media platform in consideration of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

There is a big difference in this year’s celebration when compared with previous years, but amid the pandemic, they have to make sure that disaster awareness is sustained, Civil Defense regional director Jose Roberto Nuñez told Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview Wednesday.

He said the usual outdoor activities they do during the NDRM will be done through video, zoom, and social media platforms.

“Let us not forget our disaster preparedness measures amid Covid-19,” he added.

Nuñez said he was talking with the office’s training section for the production of information materials such as earthquake drill, safety measures against Covid-19 and most recently, preparations for the Mt. Kanlaon.

In a bulletin released by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) on June 30, based on the information provided by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Mt. Kanlaon is at Alert Level 1, meaning the volcano “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest”.

“Negros Occidental has been told to update their contingency plan,” he said.

Nuñez added the best thing that local government units do, this disaster resilience month, is to conduct an inventory of their available resources.

“Identify your own facility to be converted as quarantine facility for now. Our office is here if there are local governments that need assistance,” he added, saying that quarantine facility is what is lacking now.

He said since getting away from Covid-19 is impossible until a vaccine is available, then LGUs should also strengthen their health cluster.

This year’s observance anchors on the theme “Sama-Samang Pagsulong tungo sa Katatagan sa Gitna ng Bagong Normal”.

“This aims to strengthen the disaster resilience in the country while adapting towards the new normal caused by the pandemic,” the regional director said.

Source: Philippines News Agency