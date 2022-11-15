OCD sets accreditation for Caraga disaster volunteers

The Office of Civil Defense in the Caraga Region (OCD-13) will begin the accreditation of Community Disaster Volunteers (CDVs) in the region.

The OCD-13 will convene all the Provincial, City, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officers (DRRMOs) in the region on Tuesday for a one-day orientation of CDVs.

“The activity is aimed to prepare the processes and requirements for the accreditation of the CVDs in the region,” the OCD-13 said in a statement.

Aside from the accreditation, the activity will also discuss the mobilization and protection of the accredited CVDs in Caraga, the agency added.

In a separate interview on Monday, Erma Suyo, the PDRRMO of Agusan del Norte province, welcomed the move saying that the MDRRMOs in the province will be joining the activity.

“We don’t have enough numbers of volunteers here in the province as we have been working to help organize disaster volunteer groups, especially in the municipalities,” Suyo said.

She said the activity will help the PDRRMOs and MDRRMOs in the province to organize more volunteers, especially at the community level.

The preparations for the accreditation of CDVs are mandated under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

The OCD, under the law, is directed to prepare the criteria and procedure for enlisting accredited CDVs.

The OCD is also mandated to develop and formulate, through consultations with the various stakeholders, the manual of operations for the accredited CDVs.

Source: Philippines News Agency