﻿OCD, NDRRMC on red alert for May 9 polls

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will be on red alert in time for the May 9 national and local elections, particularly in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)-proofing the polls.

The OCD said this is in line with the National Task Force Against Covid-19’s (NTF) Memorandum No. 6 last May 2, directing the OCD, all Regional Task Forces (RTFs), and RDRRMCs (Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) to coordinate and mobilize member agencies to adhere to the requirements and needs set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s field offices.

“(W)e urge our countrymen to keep the ‘Bayanihan Spirit’ alive to ensure a safe and healthy national and local elections,” Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, OCD deputy administrator for operations, said in a statement Friday.

As the head of the Task Group Resource and Management and Logistics, the OCD will also facilitate and coordinate the provision of medical supplies and other logistical requirements for Covid-19 operations as needed.

Earlier, Comelec officials met with the NTF and OCD to discuss ways to protect voters against Covid-19 and allow voters with symptoms to cast their votes.

Source: Philippines News Agency