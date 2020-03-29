OCD distributes PPE, medical supplies to Metro Manila hospitals

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has started distributing personnel protective equipment (PPE), face masks, and boxes of bottled water to various hospitals in Metro Manila.

OCD administrator Ricardo Jalad, in a statement Saturday, said these items were procured by the agency following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

He added the OCD each gave 5,000 surgical masks to the East Avenue Medical Center and Philippine Children’s Medical Center, both in Quezon City, while 500 N-95 masks were delivered to Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City last March 26.

While on March 27, the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, also in Quezon City, received 100 coverall suits, 500 surgical masks and 10 boxes bottled water from the agency.

The OCD also handed out 400 surgical masks and 100 coverall suits to Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Station Hospital in Quezon City on the same date.

On March 28, the agency handed 5,000 surgical masks and 50 coverall suits to Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City and another 2,000 surgical masks, 500 N-95 masks, 100 coverall suits, and 175 bottled water were given to Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City while 10,000 surgical masks and 250 coverall suits were provided to Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

The number of confirmed Covid-10 cases in the country increased to 1,075 with 68 deaths while patients who have recovered rose to 35, the Department of Health reported on Saturday.

The OCD reminded the public to observe social distancing, stay at home, do frequent hand washing, and follow other advisories of the authorities.

Source: Philippines News Agency