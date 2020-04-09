OCD distributes 12K PPE sets to health facilities in Luzon: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has begun distributing the personal protective equipment (PPE) that were inspected and cleared by the Procurement Services of the Department of Budget and Management.

In a statement, the DOH said some 12,000 PPE sets were distributed to several hospitals across Luzon beginning April 7.

Some 2,000 sets were given to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine; 1,000 each for the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Quezon City General Hospital, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, Quezon Institute, Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, and Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital; and 3,000 for the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Meanwhile, the third batch of the delivered PPE sets will be distributed beginning April 8 to other health facilities.

Some 800 sets each will be given to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Tondo Medical Center, National Center for Mental Health, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (800); 1,300 each to the Ilocos Regional Training Medical Center, Batangas Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, National Children’s Hospital, and Rizal Medical Center; and 1,000 to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

The DOH urged hospitals and other health care facilities in need of PPE and other medical supplies to send their request to the DOH via email — covid19logistics@gmail.com — for proper allocation. (PNA)

SOURCE: Philippiness News Agency