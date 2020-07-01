OCD, DICT launch ‘donation dashboard’ for Covid-19 response

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) developed the “Covid-19 Donations Dashboard” which aims to provide details of the donations received and reported to the agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, the OCD said the “Covid-19 Donations Dashboard” was launched to facilitate transparent reporting of donations managed by OCD pursuant to Administrative Order No. 27, series of 2020.

Dashboard data are uploaded in real-time and constantly updated based on reports received, it added.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said the dashboard is in compliance with the government’s transparency initiatives amid the health crisis.

“A dashboard is a transparency tool that (will) help the public see the status of all the donations being managed by the OCD for Covid-19 response,” he said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

The Covid-19 Donations Dashboard can be accessed through this link: http://ocd.gov.ph/donations-dashboard.html and https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3011075502321592&id=891396217622875.

The OCD is the implementing arm of the NDRRMC which is mandated to “administer disaster preparedness and manage the consequences of disasters while it continues to carry out its part on the Covid-19 response.”

Source: Philippines News Agency