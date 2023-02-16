OCD-Bicol assesses magnitude 6 quake in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY: The Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) and local disaster risk reduction management offices (DRRMOs) in Masbate province are currently assessing and monitoring the situation following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that rocked Batuan town in Masbate Thursday morning.

In an interview, OCD-5 DRRM Division Head Jessar Adornado said no casualty was reported to the Regional Emergency Operation Center.

"Upon coordination with the provincial DRRMO Masbate and Batuan DRRMO, damages reported were falling debris from the ceiling at Magallanes Coliseum in Masbate City and cracks in other buildings. Currently, there is no electricity in Masbate province and Ticao Island. Tents were also set up to ensure the safety of patients of Masbate Provincial Hospital after they went outside the vicinity of the hospital," Adornado said.

Meanwhile, Masbate City Mayor Socrates Tuason suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools, as well as work in government offices to ensure the safety of the residents.

"This is to pave the way for the monitoring and inspection of the structural integrity of buildings and offices around the City of Masbate to ensure the safety of the public," the memorandum read.

Tuason, however, said continuous operations and rendering of necessary services are expected of those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of essential health services, preparedness, and response to disasters and calamities.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m.

The following intensities were recorded: Intensity VII - City of Masbate, Masbate; Intensity V - Dimasalang, San Fernando and Uson towns, Masbate province; Intensity IV - City of Legazpi, Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate; Irosin, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; Intensity III - Daraga, Albay; Intensity VI - City of Masbate, Masbate; Intensity IV - Bulusan, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; City of Bogo, Cebu; and Intensity III - City of Legazpi, and City of Tabaco, Albay; City of Iriga, Camarines Sur.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected from the earthquake.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 10 kilometers

Source: Philippines News Agency