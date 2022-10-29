Observe ‘Undas’ holidays as days of prayer: prelate

Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani Jr. on Friday urged the faithful to observe the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively, as days of prayer.

He made the appeal as some Filipinos tend to make the occasion full of fun and fear, with some attending gatherings such as Halloween parties.

“Let’s make this a day of prayer (Undas) for the saints and departed loved ones, not just a party,” he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

The retired bishop noted that All Saints’ Day is a day to honor all the saints of the church who dedicated their lives to the Lord.

Meanwhile, Bacani said All Souls’ Day is an important opportunity for every family to come together to pray for the peace of the souls of deceased relatives who may be in the process of purification to attain the kingdom of heaven, especially those who died in the coronavirus pandemic, war, and other disasters.

“On November 2 it is designated for the day of the souls, let’s pray for them because through prayers we hope one day they will attain the kingdom of heaven as the saints enjoy,” he said.

The Catholic prelate also reminded the Filipinos to keep the commemoration of Undas 2022 clean, orderly and peaceful.

This year, the government once again allowed the opening of cemeteries in the country after two years due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Radio Veritas invited the faithful to send their prayer intentions for the souls of their departed loved ones, relatives and friends.

They can also offer Masses to their dearly departed. They may contact Renee Jose of the Religious Department at phone no. 8925-7931 to 39 local 129 or text 09176314589.

Source: Philippines News Agency