‘Obra sa Baro’ exhibit to open in Baguio Jan. 30

Beauty and functionality come together in a month-long exhibit by three visual artists, starting January 30 at the Fred's Gallery in Fred's Apartment in Greenwater Village here.

The show combines visual arts, cartooning and music, using t-shirts as the artists' canvas.

Artists Eden Cawang and Job Vezh will join architect Fredi Agunoy in Obra sa Baro (masterpiece on clothes) that would be staged 4 p.m. on Thursday.

'Obra sa Baro' ay isang exhibition na konsepto ay gamit ang mga damit na kamiseta o baro. Kami po ay magtatanghal ng iba't ibang uri ng ng istilo ng paggawa ng obra gamit ang baro ('Obra sa Baro' is an exhibit with the concept of using clothes or shirts. We are featuring different styles in making our masterpieces using clothes), Agunoy posted on his Facebook Wall.

Agunoy started out as a cartoonist, who went on to become an architect. From there, he branched to painting and sculpture.

Cawang is known for her indigenous cultural artworks.

Agunoy went on to say Cawang incorporates history, language, bold tribal colors, traditions and emotions into her soulful visual presentations.

On the other hand, Vezh is a percussionist and member of the group Gaia, which is known for its Earth Music.

He is also a visual artist who uses mushroom as the main subject of his cosmic abstract painting.

Agunoy has recently launched his line of t-shirts featuring his illustrations that both mix pencil and colors to emphasize a theme.

I am basically a cartoonist and grew up sketching that allowed me also to go to school for free, said Agunoy, a graduate of Araullo University of Cabanatuan City School of Architecture.

That is why my paintings are usually cartoonish, added Agunoy, who divides his time with the Salonpas Art Group here and in Dingalan, Aurora where he established a farm and part of which he has converted into an artists' village.

I am a painter and at the same time a part-time farmer, said the 60-year-old member of the Salonpas Arts Group, a group of elderly artists.

Meanwhile, the Ibagtit art exhibit will have the two national artists from Baguio and Benguet as special guests when it launches at the Luisa's Cafe on February 8 during a full moon.

We have more than 80 works that will be put on display during the exhibit, said exhibit curator and co-organizer Kigao Rosimo, a sculptor.

National artists for visual arts Benedicto Cabrera BenCab and for film, Kidlat Tahimik, will be opening the show where the latter will also have an installation artwork.

Visual arts both painting and sculpture photography, literature, performance arts and music will be the different art forms to be featured during the month-long exhibit, Rosimo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency