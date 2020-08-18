Obiena clinches silver in online pole vault event

EJ Obiena continues to build up his bid for the Tokyo Olympics gold after clinching a silver medal in the “Who’s the Finest Pole Vaulter?” online event late Monday night.

In the virtual showdown pitting four Olympic qualifiers, EJ Obiena finished second after clearing 5.6 meters.

He bettered his bronze medal finish at the IAAF World Diamond League Series in Monaco on Friday.

Obiena tried to match Thiago Braz’s maximum height of 5.7 meters, but the windy situation in their training ground in Formia, Italy affected Obiena’s performance to clear the height.

Braz tried to go 5.8 meters, but he too failed to clear the bar due to the winds.

Matt Ludwig took the bronze medal after clearing 5.35 meters at a training facility in his native country of the United States, while Pawel Wojciechowski cleared 5.2 meters in Poland.

