Obet to exit PH Saturday

Tropical Depression Obet began moving away from Batanes on Saturday and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Obet was last estimated at 135 km. west of Basco, Batanes, and was moving westward at 15 kph.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 55 kph, and a central pressure of 1006 hPa (Hecto Pascal).

By 2 p.m., PAGASA expects Obet to be 375 km. west of Basco, outside PAR.

“A period of slight intensification remains possible over the West Philippine Sea as the tropical depression continues to move away from the country,” it said.

To date, Tropical Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA noted that Obet is “unlikely” to bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country but areas under signal No. 1 may still experience strong winds.

“It is also possible that wind signals will be lifted within the day,” it added.

On the other hand, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is seen to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Caraga and Davao regions.

The Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley regions will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan”.

In Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms are seen to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 22°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C

