Obama advises Biden to restructure campaign, fears resurgence of Trump

ANKARA: Former US President Barack Obama has advised incumbent President Joe Biden to restructure his campaign, fearing a resurgence of Donald Trump, a potential Republican opponent for his second term in office. Obama expressed concern about the potential resurgence of former President Trump during a private lunch with Biden at the White House in recent months, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published on Saturday, citing information from three people familiar with the discussions. Obama suggested to Biden's advisers that the campaign should enhance its organizational structure by either sending more high-level decision-makers to its headquarters in Delaware or granting the existing campaign staff the autonomy to make decisions without requiring prior approval from the White House, the WSJ said in the report. The report did not name any specific individuals Obama suggested for hiring, but he did mention David Plouffe, his 2008 campaign manager, as an example of a strategist who could help the Biden campaign. During the 2020 campaign, Obama actively supported Biden by creating videos endorsing him and organizing events across the country. Source: Philippines News Agency