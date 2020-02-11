NYC calls for participants to 1st ASEAN Youth Dialogue

The National Youth Commission (NYC) is calling for youth delegates to represent the Philippines in the First ASEAN Youth Dialogue in Siem Reap, Cambodia this March 27 28.

The two day forum forms part of the 9th ASEAN Korea Frontier Forum (AKFF), a recurring project funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) through the ASEAN Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF).

The qualifications of interested participants include:

Filipino citizen (single and residing in the Philippines)

18 35 years old

Philippine passport holder (valid until September 29, 2020)

Students, entrepreneurs, and young professionals from different sectors i.e. government, NGO, academe and research, private, civil society organizations

Has interest, knowledge and expertise in one of the following: education and training system, information, communication, and technology (ICT), inclusive and sustainable development

Experience in volunteering programs, advocacy work, and exposure to ASEAN youth development programs would be an advantage.

The applicants are also required to proficiently communicate in English; be able to attend the pre departure briefing on March 25, 2020 (tentative) at the NYC Central Office in Quezon City; and must be willing to secure her/his travel insurance.

The program, which focuses on "Youth in the Era of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)," is jointly organized by the ASEAN Secretariat and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, Cambodia.

The program aims to create a platform for the youths of ASEAN and ROK to engage in meaningful policy discourse by participating in dialogue sessions and panel discussions, with ASEAN Youth Ministers and key high level dialogue partners.

This inaugural batch will focus on how relevant stakeholders can collaborate with the youths from across the ASEAN and ROK region in addressing the challenges as well as reaping the benefits and opportunities presented by 4IR.

Deadline for submission is Feb. 13, 12 noon.

Source: Philippines News Agency