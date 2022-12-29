NY Republican lawmaker under probe for lying on his resume

WASHINGTON: Newly-elected Republican Congressman George Santos is under investigation Wednesday after he admitted that he lied on his resume.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it,” said the prosecutor from Long Island, New York.

Santos is set to be sworn in on Jan. 3 as the 118th Congress will convene for the first time at the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

The congressman, 34, admitted Monday that he had lied about parts of his resume.

His comments came after the New York Times reported last week that his resume “may be largely fiction.”

Although his campaign biography said he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, the companies denied any record of him working there.

Santos’ resume said he graduated from Baruch College in 2010 but officials there were not able to confirm a record of him attending the school.

He admitted in an interview with the New York Post that he “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup while confessing he never graduated from any college

Source: Philippines News Agency