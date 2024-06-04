NURSES HARNESSING TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED PATIENT CARE AT SMC, SUNWAY CITY

KUALA LUMPUR, The adoption of the latest technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted equipment, is vital for improving patient-care experience. Sunway Healthcare Group Nursing New Venture director, Serene Lum Fuai Sian, emphasised the necessity of integrating new technological advancements into daily tasks alongside the essential human touch in nursing. "Sunway Medical Centre (SMC) has implemented several high-tech and AI-equipped devices over the years, with one of the most notable being the contact-free patient sensor used by nurses. 'The AI-assisted device, placed under the mattress, captures body motion, breathing activity and heart rate. This enables nurses to be more aware of patient movements, particularly for those in single rooms," she said in a statement. Serene added that the scanner has also facilitated early intervention measures by detecting patients' movements in real-time, whether they are sleeping, awake, or leaving their bed. This has helped nurses respond promptly to va rious health incidents. Senior Staff Nurse 2 at SMC, Tee May Fung, who has been with the medical centre since 2011, has witnessed the transition from conventional nurse reporting and monitoring to the latest integration of smart devices. 'As the years progressed, with the adoption of new technologies, I find myself able to dedicate more time to patients and provide them with the care they deserve,' she said, adding that nurses at SMC receive initial briefing and training whenever new technologies are introduced in the ICU. She described the adaptation as a positive change that complements the day to day tasks of nurses at SMC. May Fung highlighted the integration of the AI system in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) as particularly beneficial, as it assists nurses in data-assisted clinical decision-making, allowing them to monitor vital signs and automatically calculate the Paediatric Early Warning Score (PEWS). 'With real-time monitoring, nurses can spend more time with patients, enhance nursing care, administer medications promptly, interact with patients and their guardians to build rapport and deliver health education, as we prioritise family-centered care. "The new technologies prove invaluable in delicate situations, enabling us to attend to patients promptly," she said. In addition, the statement shared that in May the healthcare group organised a Nurses Day celebration in conjunction with World Nurses Day, which was attended by over 1,500 nurses. SMC, the largest private quaternary hospital in the country and a multi-award winner, celebrates its 25th anniversary since its establishment in 1999 this year. Its recent honours include being named among the top 250 hospitals globally in the Newsweek World's Best Hospitals 2024 rankings, marking it as the first hospital in the country to achieve this recognition. Source: BERNAMA News Agency