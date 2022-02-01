Nurse-turned-cop helps woman deliver baby in Aklan

Gen. Dionardo Carlos, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, lauded a rookie cop for immediately responding to a request to assist a woman who was giving birth in barangay Afga in Tangalan, Aklan on Jan. 27.

The mother of the woman sought the help of Pat. Lhar Talaga of Caticlan Airport Police Station, Aviation Security Unit 6, prompting the latter to immediately proceed to their residence.

He performed an examination on the patient and found out that the mother had a 9-centimeter cervical dilation, a sign that the patient is due to deliver her baby.

After confirming the urgency of the situation, Talaga wasted no time and conducted spontaneous normal delivery to the woman identified as Rachel Mae Panagsagan.

“This is a concrete example that every person may have other skills and niches that can be maximized to render service to the public. Patrolman Talaga is a living testimony to the many wonderful deeds that go beyond the call of duty,” Carlos said in a statement on Saturday.

Talaga happens to be a registered nurse and has experience in assisting childbirth cases.

As assistant (PCR) police community relation enlisted personnel, Talaga actively conducts activities aimed at bringing the police closer to the community.

“Compassion is the ultimate expression of oneself and giving exudes a great feeling of satisfaction,” Talaga said.

Source: Philippines News Agency