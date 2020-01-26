Number of learners affected by Taal Volcano unrest decline: DepEd

Number of learners affected by the Taal Volcano eruption decreased from seven million to 600,000 over the weekend, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported Sunday.

In a statement, the DepEd said 641,923 learners in 1,058 schools belonging to nine divisions under one region were affected as classes remain suspended in some areas in Region 4-A.

The DepEd added that about 19,584 of its personnel were also affected by the eruption.

Of the nine divisions, Batangas had the most number of affected schools with 762, Batangas City with 104, Lipa City with 85, and Tanauan City with 59.

Through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS) in Region 4-A, the DepEd conducted psychological first aid to 101 learners displaced at Asis Elementary School and 30 learners displaced at Cupang ES in Bauan, Batangas.

It also provided clean-up and hygiene kits to affected schools amounting to PHP8.16 million.

Meanwhile, unaffected DepEd field office personnel distributed 550 food packs and other non-food items, including slippers, hygiene kits and medicines, to 11 schools used as evacuation centers in Batangas.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said public school teachers in Batangas and affected areas in Cavite would receive their salaries and benefits despite not being able to report for duty due to class suspensions.

"Hindi naman nila kasalanan na nangyari ang sakuna na ito. Nag-e-evacuate din ang mga guro (It is not their fault that this disaster happened. Teachers also evacuate)," Briones said.

She added more than 2,000 public school teachers lost their homes and some of them continue to stay in evacuation centers.

The DepEd said it would continue the surveillance of learners and personnel in local government units and school evacuation centers, as well as home-based learners; and acceptance of internally-displaced learners to any public schools per Department Memorandum No. 3 series of 2020.

DepEd added it would continue generation of donations from regions, divisions and partners, conduct of psychological first aid in Batangas Division and other affected, and monitoring and dissemination of updates from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), in coordination with affected regions and divisions.

