NUMBER OF LABOUR FORCE EDGES UP BY 0.1 PCT IN APRIL – DOSM

PUTRAJAYA, The number of labour force in April 2024 edged up by 0.1 per cent, registering 17.12 million persons from 17.10 million recorded in March, with the labour force participation rate stood at 70.3 per cent, according to the latest Statistics of the Labour Force released today. In a statement today, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of employed persons in April 2024 continued to record increases, with a month-on-month growth of 0.1 per cent to 16.56 million persons compared to the previous month (March 2024: 16.53 million persons). 'In the meantime, the number of unemployed persons during the month posted a slight decrease of 0.04 per cent to 566,400 persons, as against 566,600 persons in March. 'The unemployment rate in April remained at 3.3 per cent, as recorded last month,' he said. On the employment situation, Mohd Uzir elaborated that the employees' category formed 75.1 per cent of the total employed persons in April. This group rose by 0.1 per cent to 12.43 million persons in April (March: 12.42 million persons) and on the same note, the own-account workers' category continued its upward trend, with a growth of 0.3 per cent to 3.04 million persons (March 2024: 3.03 million persons). On the unemployment situation during the month, Mohd Uzir stated that 79.7 per cent of the total unemployed persons were actively unemployed or those who were available for work and were actively seeking jobs. 'This category declined marginally by 0.03 per cent to 451,400 persons (March 2024: 451,500 persons). 'Among the actively unemployed, those who were unemployed for less than three months encompassed 61.7 per cent, while those who were in long-term unemployment for more than a year were 6.7 per cent. Likewise, those who believed that there were no jobs available or the inactively unemployed slightly decreased by 0.05 per cent to record 115,000 persons,' he said. As for the inactivity group, he said the number of persons outside the labour force in April 2024 registered a sli ght increase of 0.01 per cent to 7.23 million persons (March 2024: 7.23 million persons). The main reason for being outside the labour force was due to housework or family responsibilities with a share of 42.7 per cent, followed by schooling or training at 41.4 per cent, he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency