Number of families affected by Taal unrest now over 68K

A total of 68,439 families have so far been affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its 6 a.m. update, the agency said this is equivalent to 271,278 persons residing in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

The figures are significantly higher than the 53,716 families reported by the agency in its Monday update.

Of this number, 38,906 families or 148,514 individuals are being sheltered in 497 evacuation centers while 22,217 families or 87,141 persons are being aided outside. The remaining families, whose houses are within the 14-kilometer danger zone, took shelter with their relatives.

The amount of assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health to the affected families has totaled PHP18,431,320.

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna was placed at PHP3,215,788,882.

Source: Philippines News Agency