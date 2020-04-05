Number of cops with coronavirus rises to 14

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday confirmed that another police officer tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the police force to 14.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a radio interview that the number of police front-liners affected by Covid-19 continues to increase.

He said 237 PNP personnel were classified as patients under investigation (PUIs) while 1,620 were listed as persons under monitoring (PUMs). There were also two reported deaths among the police personnel.

The Kiangan Billeting Center in Camp Crame has admitted nine PNP personnel listed as PUIs who are undergoing self-quarantine.

Biosafety protocols such as decontamination and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all PNP health workers in the building are strictly implemented.

Banac also said there are enough policemen deployed in Luzon as well in Visayas and Mindanao and there is no need for augmentation from the other regions.

“Sa buong Luzon may kabuuang bilang tayo mahigit kumulang 70,000 na PNP personnel at yung mga ating na-pull out from the front line dahil nga sila ay under strict quarantine ay meron na tayong napalit sa kanila. Wala dapat ipangamba, sapat ang ating bilang (We have a total of more or less 70,000 PNP personnel in the whole of Luzon and those we have pulled out from the front line because they are under strict quarantine, we have already replaced them. There is no need to worry, we have enough personnel),” he said.

Meanwhile, Banac said the enhanced community quarantine will continue to be implemented as the country commemorates the Holy Week this year to ensure that the people will stay in their homes.

He said the traditional religious activities will be observed through social media due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

