Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in PH now 33

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 33.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the new cases are on top of the four new cases announced on Monday night.

"The DOH also clarified that the 11 new cases announced earlier today are in fact new positive samples and not cases. Upon verification, DOH reported that two of the new positive samples received by the Epidemiology Bureau (EB) of DOH are repeat tests on samples taken from cases patient 7 and patient 8," she told a press briefing at the DOH main office in Manila.

The DOH reported that the 13 new cases are admitted at various hospitals -- patient 21 at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium; patient 22 at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center; patient 23 at San Lazaro Hospital; patient 24 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City; patients 25 and 26, who are both MV Diamond Princess repatriates, at the New Clark City quarantine facility; and patients 27 to 33 at the Medical City.

"Of the 13 new cases, patients 21 to 24 are currently in stable condition, patients 25 to 26 are asymptomatic, and the statuses of patients 27 to 33 are for verification," Vergeire said.

Citing that most of the Covid-19 cases are adults, Vergeire said adults are most vulnerable because they already have comorbidities.

"'Yung 62-year-old male patient 6 and 86-year-old male patient 9 ay mga buhay pa. Guarded ang kanilang kondisyon ibig sabihin dahil sa ibang karamdaman medyo mas kritikal ang lagay nila ngayon at binabantayan sila nang maigi ngayon sa ating mga (The 62-year-old male patient 6 and 86-year-old male patient 9 are still alive. Their condition is guarded meaning their condition is more critical because they have other diseases and they are monitored at our) referral hospitals," Vergeire said.

The DOH-EB has started with the comprehensive contact tracing activities for all cases in close coordination with concerned local government units and centers for the implementation of infection prevention and control measures at the local level, and the Philippine National Police and other government agencies and concerned stakeholders for identification and management of close contacts.

Vergeire urged the public to fully cooperate with authorities in the investigation and contact tracing amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

"Individuals with a known history of exposure and travel presenting with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Those presenting severe and critical symptoms need to be immediately admitted to health facilities. Please contact DOH and call the designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for appropriate management and referral,” she said.

Vergeire also reminded the public to practice personal preventive measures -- proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and social distancing and to avoid visiting public places or attending mass gatherings.

Source: Philippines News Agency