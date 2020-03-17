Nueva Ecija town, DA work together to contain bird flu

The municipal government here will work hand in hand with the Department of Agriculture (DA) in containing the spread of bird flu that was found in a quail farm in Barangay Ulanin Pitak here, the local chief executive said on Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvia Austria said the Sangguniang Bayan and members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) have expressed support in every step "to help our people that may be affected."

"Naglagay na rin kami ng checkpoint sa mga barangay para ma-monitor ang pagbibiyahe, kasabay na rin ng sa Covid-19 (We also put up checkpoints in the villages to monitor travelers and at the same time serves as Covid-19 protection measure)," Austria said.

She said that 20 out of 27 villages here have quail farms for an estimated total population of about one-million layer birds.

Most of quail farmers are new in the industry.

They reportedly ventured into quail farming after their pigs died due to the African swine fever (ASF), she said.

"Ang Sangguniang Bayan po sakaling kailanganin at kung kailangan ng deklarasyon ng state of calamity ay handa po kaming tumulong sa ating mga kababayan (The Sangguniang Bayan, in case there is a need for the declaration of state of calamity, we are ready to help our townmates)," Councilor Sylvester Austria said.

He said the quail farming became the source of income or livelihood of the people in this town “for the reason that all their pigs either died or were sold due to ASF.”

A total of 12,000 heads of quails were depopulated and buried on March 14 in this town after the discovery of the bird flu case as reported by the Nueva Ecija Provincial Veterinary Office.

Cleaning and disinfection were already implemented.

The DA and local officials are currently conducting disease investigation and contact tracing to determine the source of infection.

