Nueva Ecija police vows intensified anti-gambling drive

A total of 68 individuals were arrested in two separate anti-illegal gambling operations in this province on Wednesday.

Col. Marvin Joe Saro, director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said on Thursday that 59 people were caught betting in billiard games in Barangay San Isidro, Zaragoza town at around 7 p.m.

Aside from the bet money amounting to PHP262,110, Saro said that police operatives also seized billiard sticks and two sets of balls.

The illegal betting, being held at the billiard hall owned by a certain Ariel Belmonte, was reportedly live streamed on Facebook.

A few hours earlier, Saro said nine other suspects were arrested while betting on card games in Barangay San Francisco, San Antonio.

The suspects were charged with violations of Presidential Decree 1602 as amended by Republic Act (RA) 9827 or the Anti-Illegal Numbers Game Law.

Those arrested in billiard games were slapped with additional charges of violating RA 11332, the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” for alleged failure to observe safe physical distancing.

“We will continue to run after these illegal activities despite our role in the implementation of rules in fight against Covid-19,” Saro said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency