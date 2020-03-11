Nueva Ecija LGUs implement precautionary measures vs. Covid-19

The city government here has allocated PHP2 million from its quick response fund for cleaning and disinfecting vital and public places as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Mayor Mario Salvador as he noted that the city remains Covid 19-free after a "balikbayan" who had manifested symptoms has been declared negative of the viral infection.

Salvador called on the public to be calm, saying "there is no reason to panic."

He was, however, quick to urge everyone to observe proper sanitation to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The cleaning and disinfecting of public places, Salvador said, would be conducted as soon as the chemicals are delivered.

He, along with city health officials, met with village chairs and health workers here on Wednesday.

Salvador also said the much-awaited "Pagibang Damara", a harvest festival honoring local farmers and agricultural workers that is set to be held in April, has been reset to a later date.

In Palayan City, Mayor Adrianne Mae Cuevas said a residence-type building that can accommodate about five people is being readied in case the need for quarantine arises.

But the city government has established preventive measures and protocols against Covid-19, Cuevas added.

In Cabanatuan City, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council canceled the conduct of the first-quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill "in the interest of public health."

It cited the Department of Health Circular 2020-0041, which provides for social distancing methods.

Source: Philippines News Agency