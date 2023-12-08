Nueva Ecija Inaugurates First Agricultural Machinery Development Facility

Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - The Department of Agriculture (DA) has established the first Agricultural Machinery Design and Prototyping Center (AMDPC) in the Philippines. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel inaugurated the facility located at the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

According to Philippines News Agency, the AMDPC, valued at PHP370.545 million, aims to revolutionize agricultural machinery production in the country. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) funded USD5.78 million or PHP289 million of the project, while the Philippine government contributed PHP81.545 million. The Korea Institute for Development Strategy and the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative also support this initiative. The center is designed to enhance PhilMech's capabilities in designing, developing, and manufacturing agricultural machinery and prototypes. Tiu-Laurel highlighted the facility as a platform for local manufacturers, agricultural engineers, and researchers to develop efficient agricultural machines, technology, and equipment. He thanked the Republic of Korea for its partnership and contribution, emphasizing the AMDPC's role in modernizing the Philippine agriculture sector. The facility is also expected to strengthen institutional networking between the Korean gove rnment and DA research agencies. The inauguration was attended by Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa, KOICA vice president Lee Yun-Young, Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Umali, and local representatives.