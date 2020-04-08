Nueva Ecija farmers extend help amid health crisis

n this time of health crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the government and the private sectors, including the cooperatives, are doing their part to help the government alleviate the plight of the people.

Provincial agrarian reform officer Jocelyn Ramones of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)- Nueva Ecija, said on Wednesday that some Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations (ARBOs) and cooperatives have been delivering rice supplies as their own relief efforts in the province.

“For their members and residents in their communities, they give relief goods like sack/ pack of rice, hygiene kits and groceries. They also donate to their barangay and local government unit (LGU) for distribution to their constituents,” Ramones said.

She said that some ARBOs were even “giving cash or in kind to their members, and also dividends during celebration of their founding anniversaries.”

Ramones identified some agencies that religiously support ARBOs as the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), among others.

The farmers, she said, are one with President Rodrigo Duterte in pressing for a united action against Covid-19 under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act”.

Earlier, the DAR extended support services to these ARBOs such as trainings, organizational development and membership, common service facilities or farm machines and equipment under the Climate Resiliency Farm Productivity Program and Convergence on Livelihood Assistance for ARBs Project (CLAAP).

The DAR also facilitates their availing of credit with the LBP.

John Natividad, manager of the Talabutab Norte Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative (PMPC) of General Mamerto Natividad town, said it is high time that their members be given help to cope with the travel restrictions brought about by the enhanced community quarantine.

Nora Angeles, manager of the Bantug Agricultural Multi-Purpose Cooperative, said they are doing everything they can to help their members and townmates.

The ARBOs that have been actively giving reliefs to the needy in Nueva Ecija are the Bantug Agricultural Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Talabutab Norte Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Makabagong Magsasaka Multi-Purpose Cooperaive, Sta. Lucia Old Potable Water Service Cooperative, Lawang Kupang Farmers’ Cooperative, and Orient Agriculture Cooperative, among others Source: Philippines News Agency