Nueva Ecija cops net 4 drug suspects, P2.3-M shabu

Four persons, including a woman and her two children, were arrested while some PHP2.3-million worth of shabu and a hand grenade were seized in separate buy-bust operations in this city during the past two days, police reported on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Arnel Dial, Cabanatuan City police chief, identified the suspects as Rene Boy Rombawa, 35, of Purok Betes, Barangay Lourdes; Jocelyn Tadeo, 50, and her children Jomar, 33, and Jacqueline, 28, all of Purok Cantarilla, Barangay Valdefuente, both in this city.

Dial said Rombawa was arrested by anti-drug operatives after selling two plastic sachets of shabu to an undercover police officer at around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

In the course of investigation, however, probers recovered from the suspect a hand grenade and nine more plastic packs of shabu with estimated street value of PHP1.23 million.

The Tadeo family, on the other hand, was arrested with PHP1.1-million worth of shabu in their residence at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dial said.

The marked money used in the operations were also recovered from the suspects, who are now facing charges of violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

