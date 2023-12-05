nuam exchange and Nasdaq Form Strategic Technology Partnership to Develop New Marketplace in Latin America

Nasdaq’s institutional grade infrastructure to underpin creation of a single market for the three countries of Chile, Perú, and Colombia

Flexible and scalable technology will help develop sophisticated, global capital markets ecosystem

NEW YORK and SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and nuam exchange (Chilean Stock Exchanges: NUAM) formed by the merger of Santiago, Lima, and Colombia stock exchanges, today announced a strategic technology partnership that will underpin the integration, development, and expansion of the new marketplace in Latin America.

nuam exchange is seeking to establish a unique, open, and transformative market that can strengthen its domestic economies, whilst scaling to become a leading global exchange group. It is aiming to offer a truly integrated market across multiple asset classes and market infrastructures, broadening its range of products and services as it expands.

Nasdaq welcomes the opportunity to partner with nuam exchange, providing a flexible and scalable technology platform capable of supporting the exchange’s ambitious growth trajectory. As a provider of mission-critical technology to more than 130 financial market infrastructures globally, Nasdaq’s technology will be a powerful means of developing the new exchange group and ensuring the fairness, resilience, and performance of its marketplace.

By standardizing access to the market through standard industry APIs, nuam exchange will significantly improve the ease and cost of access. In addition, safeguards in the form of risk controls will help ensure quality and trust in the market, together helping to attract larger, global participants, and strengthening liquidity.

“This strategic and technological partnership gives us the ability to position nuam exchange on a world-class stage for the operation of the new market we are creating. Having Nasdaq’s technology, reliability, and experience will take us to the next level in this integration process,” said Juan Pablo Córdoba, CEO at nuam exchange.

“The combination of Nasdaq’s institutional grade technology and the consolidation of three leading Latin American exchanges is an exciting prospect,” said Tal Cohen, Co-President, Nasdaq. “Global capital markets are increasingly demanding resilient and robust technology, capable of withstanding ever-greater volatility and volume. Well-functioning, trusted markets are critical to inclusive growth and prosperity, and we are pleased to support the ongoing development of nuam exchange in Latin America.”

About nuam exchange

nuam exchange (Chilean Stock Exchanges: NUAM) is the first multi-country merger of stock exchanges comprising the Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian markets, aiming to standardize the conditions and rules of operations in the three countries, while adhering to the highest international standards, and thus attracting foreign investment flows with greater strength and confidence to improve the lives of the citizens in Chile, Colombia and Peru. We believe that the merger will position our company as a key player in the global market infrastructure industry. To learn more about the company, visit us at www.nuamx.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

