NU spikers win V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge title

MANILA: National University (NU) outplayed the University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, to capture the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge title at the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday.

Obed Mukaba scored 14 points and five blocks in leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive crown after winning the Spikers Turf last October.

Tournament MVP Angelo Nico Almendras had 11 points, one block, 21 excellent receptions, and six digs while Kenny Malinis scored 12 points, 10 on attacks.

Michaelo Buddin contributed seven points, one ace, and 12 excellent receptions.

“I saw in this do-or-die match that my players really want to be champions, unlike in Game 2 where we relaxed a bit, we became complacent in what we’re doing,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin after the one hour and 22 minutes match.

Rookie Josh Ybañez finished with 15 attacks to go with 12 excellent receptions for the Tiger Spikers.

Rey Miguel De Vega made 14 points and 18 excellent receptions while Dux Euan Yambao had four points and 15 excellent digs.

NU took Game One, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 but UST bounced back with a 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12 victory in Game Two to force the rubber match.

The other recipients of the special awards were Buddin (2nd Best Outside Hitter), Mukaba (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and teammate Joshua Retamar (Best Setter); Ateneo’s Jettlee Gopio (1st Best Middle Blocker) and Kennedy Batas (Best Opposite Hitter); and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s John Phillip Pepito (Best Libero).

