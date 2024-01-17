NU secures semis berth in UAAP boys’ basketball

MANILA: National University Nazareth School defeated De La Salle Zobel, 70-61, to secure a semifinal berth in the UAAP Season 86 high school boys basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday. Nigerian Collins Akowe, who is leading the MVP race, sizzled with 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Bullpups notched their ninth win in 11 outings to remain in second place, behind first semifinalist Adamson (9-1). Mac-Mac Alfanta contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists for NU, which took a 38-34 halftime lead despite trailing 14-17 in the first quarter. Chad Cartel and Klein Tagotongan, who finished with nine points apiece, made seven and five assists, respectively. Kieffer Alas had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Green Archers, who absorbed their eighth loss against three wins. Waki Espina delivered 17 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals while Maco Dabao had 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals. In the other game, Far Eastern University-Diliman survived University of the East, 66-62, to boost its Final Four campaign. EJ Herbito scored 16 points, including four triples, as the Tamaraws remained in fourth place with a 6-5 record. Veejay Pre had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block for FEU, which bounced back from a 66-76 loss to Adamson University last Sunday. Cabs Cabonilas came up with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals. UE, which slid to sixth place at 4-7, had three players finishing in double figures. Lance Sabroso produced 17 points and four rebounds, Kristoper Lagat scored 13 points to go with six rebounds, and John Edry Alejandro, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas improved its record to 7-4 after pulling off a 93-64 victory over University of the Philippines Integrated School, which is at the bottom with a 1-10 card. Source: Philippines News Agency