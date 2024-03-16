NU ends UAAP men’s volleyball 1st round on top with six wins

MANILA: Defending champion National University recovered from a third-set loss to beat De La Salle University, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, to secure the lead in the first round of eliminations in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday. Leo Aringo Jr. had 18 attacks and two blocks while Jade Alex Disquitado chipped in 19 points to go with 13 receptions as the Bulldogs rolled to their sixth straight win after losing to the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers in the season opener. In the other game, UST grabbed its second straight win after outlasting Adamson University, 18-25, 25-21,19-25, 25-23, 15-13. Far Eastern University (5-1) will share the lead with NU if it beats Ateneo (3-3) in their 10 a.m. match Sunday, also at Araneta. "May mga konti pa rin kaming problema in terms of unforced errors. Pero, ang sabi ko nga, nasa timing naman minsan 'yung mga unforced error namin kaya nama-maximize din namin ang opensa namin (We still have a few pr oblems in terms of unforced errors. But, as I've said, sometimes our unforced errors are in timing so we maximize our offense)," NU coach Dante Alinsunurin said after the one-hour, 55-minute match. "Sana magtuloy-tuloy lang ang ginagawa namin pagdating sa game and sa practice kung ano yung adjustment na puwede naming gawin pagdating sa ganitong sitwasyon (I hope we can continue what we are doing during games and in practice, what adjustments we can make when it comes to this situation)," he added. Angelo Nicolas Almendras added 13 points and Congo's Obed Mukaba contributed 10 points, while Ave Joshua Retamar produced 22 sets for the Bulldogs. John Mark Ronquillo scored 22 points, 19 on attacks, while Vince Gerard Maglinao added 11 attacks and two blocks for the Green Spikers, who fell to 5-2. Josh Ybañez paced UST with 24 big points to go along with 26 excellent receptions as the Golden Spikers occupy fourth spot at 4-3. Adamson is running fifth at 3-4. Source: Philippines News Agency