NU Bullpups inch closer to UAAP volleyball title

MANILA: The National University Nazareth School (NUNS) defeated the University of the East, 39-37, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, on Tuesday to move within a win of claiming the UAAP Season 86 boys volleyball title at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. Skipper Jeffe Gallego Jr. joined hands with Season 85 Best Middle Blocker Migs Egger and Matthew Abut in the fourth set as the Bullpups claimed victory after two hours and 15 minutes. NUNS, eyeing a fifth title overall, will try to wrap up the best-of-three championship series at the San Juan arena at 1 p.m. on Thursday. "Sa ensayo namin, lagi naming sinasabi at nire-remind na walang bibigay at nangyari kanina 'yun. Kasi may mga pagkakataon na bumibigay sila pero hanggang sa huli kinapitan nila. At 'yun 'yung naging break namin (In our rehearsals, we always say and remind that no one should give up and that was the case earlier. There were times when they gave up. But this time, they held on until the end. And that was our break)," Bullpups head coach Edgar Ba rroga said after the match. Jan Macam scored back-to-back attacks to put UE ahead at 37-36, in the first set. NU, however, fought back to win the next three points to prevail after 44 minutes. "Naging buo lang 'yung loob nung first six na kailangan naming manalo this season and kailangan naming paghirapan 'yon. Good job kasi 'yung tinuturo sa 'min, naging effective naman (The first six were just determined that we have to win this season and we have to work hard for it. Good job because what was taught to us was effective)," said Gallego, the reigning Best Setter. Source: Philippines News Agency