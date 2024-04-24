MANILA: Defending champion National University (NU) defeated Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, on Wednesday to earn at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat semis incentive in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at the SMART Araneta Coliseum. The Bulldogs, who scored a 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 18-16, in their first-round encounter, improved to 11-3 while the Tamaraws remained on top of the standings at 12-2. If De La Salle University (10-3) loses to the University of Santo Tomas (10-3) on Saturday, NU will get the semis incentive. But If UST prevails, NU and De La Salle will dispute the No. 2 spot in the Final Four. 'Sobrang happy ako sa naging performance namin. Importante lang sa amin mag training lang ulit kami kung ano man ang mangyari sa last game ng elimination round (I am very happy with our performance. It's important for us to train again no matter what happens in the last game of the elimination round)," said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin after the one hour and 27- minute match. Michaelo Buddin led the Bulldogs with scored 17 points and 11 excellent digs. Nicolas Angelo Almendras chipped in 15 points, Leo Aringo Jr. had 11 points, and Ave Joshua Retamar made eight points, including five blocks, with 17 excellent sets. Jose Magdalino Javelona finished with 11 attacks, two blocks and five digs for FEU, which got eight points each from Zhydryx Saavedra and Andrei Delicana. In the other game, Ateneo de Manila University outplayed Adamson University, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17, to end the season in fifth place at 7-7. Jian Matthew Salarzon and Kennedy Batas scored 21 and 12 points, respectively for the Blue Eagles. 'Yung season namin is full of ups and downs, especially during the first round. It was an emotional rollercoaster for the whole team so ayun, in general, sayang kasi we're short by a win or two. Hopefully by next year, makabawi at makapasok sa Final Four (Our season is full of ups and downs, especially during the first round. It was an emotional rollercoaster for t he whole team, in general, because we're short by a win or two. Hopefully by next year, we can recover and enter the Final Four),' said Ateneo head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. Jude Aguilar had nine attacks and three blocks for the Soaring Falcons, who placed sixth at 4-10. Source: Philippines News Agency