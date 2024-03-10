NU beats UE, gains share of lead in UAAP men’s volleyball

MANILA: National University downed University of the East, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12, to gain a share of the lead in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. The four-peat-seeking Bulldogs rolled to their fifth straight win to join the Far Eastern University Tamaraws and De La Salle University Green Spikers on top at 5-1. La Salle dominated University of the Philippines, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22, with Vince Maglinao pouring in a game-high 14 points. 'What we showed today was good. We followed our game plan on how to stop and how to get back into the game when we had a lot of unforced errors," NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said during the post-match interview. Rookie Jade Alex Disquitado had 15 points and three blocks, Nico Almendras added 14 points, and Rwenzmel Taguibolos scored 13 points and had seven blocks for NU. Angelo Reyes finished with eight attacks and three blocks while Brent Maralit chipped in eight spikes for the Red Warriors. NU and La Salle will break their tie on March 16 while only one between UE (0-6) and UP (0-5) will remain winless after their clash at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 17 Source: Philippines News Agency