﻿NTF to hold special vaccination in BARMM post-election

The government will hold a special vaccination in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) after the May 9 elections.

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid special medical adviser, Dr. Ted Herbosa, said Saturday at the “Laging Handa” public briefingthat they are worried about a possible surge of Covid-19 cases in the region amid the month-long observance of Ramadan (fasting).

BARMM has the lowest vaccination output among 17 regions, with only 25 percent fully inoculated out of its target population of three million.

“Iyan ang challenge natin sa BARMM kasi syempre nasa bahay during Ramadan at hindi lumalabas iyan so ang suggestion namin ay magkaroon ng special vaccination day pagdating ng Mayo, right after the May 9 elections (That’s the challenge in BARMM because residents are just staying home during Ramadan and they are not going out so our suggestion is a special vaccination day in May, right after May 9 elections),” Herbosa said.

A United Nations Children’s Fund report in December 2021 showed many in BARMM were against the vaccines as they believe it’s haram (forbidden in Islam).

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, the Islamic Advisory Council, later issued a ruling that the vaccines are halal (permissible) while officials and religious leaders got vaccinated to reassure people that the jabs are safe.

BARMM is composed of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi.

Overall NTF data showed that of the more than 66.2 million fully vaccinated Filipinos, only 12.2 million have booster doses.

