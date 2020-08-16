NTF to help build more quarantine facilities in Laguna

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 on Saturday has pledged to help establish more quarantine facilities for coronavirus disease 2019-positive patients who are asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms here.

NTF Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Secretary Vince Dizon said that, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the national government has committed to take necessary steps to transform the Cabuyao Athletes Basic School (CABS) as additional isolation facility for Cabuyao City.

The NTF Against Covid-19, through the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Pandemic (CODE), convened with the local governments of Cabuyao and San Pablo and its stakeholders to strengthen partnership and coordination in its fight against Covid-19.

“Kailangan po in place ang ating mga sistema simula sa private companies, local government unit, hanggang sa level ng barangays. At bibigyan po ng national government ang local government ng kagamitan para labanan ang Covid-19 (A system should be in place starting from private companies, local government units, down to the barangay levels. The national government will equip the local governments to help fight Covid-19),” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the local governments’ willingness for this partnership will facilitate the implementation of the thrusts of the National Action Plan against infectious diseases.

Along with ensuring efficient execution of policies, Dizon stressed that they will continue to craft and undertake initiatives that will ensure the welfare of the vulnerable groups.

“Kailangang maintindihan natin na ang ginagawa po natin ngayon ay giyera (We have to understand that what we are doing right now is war),” he said.

Relentless information dissemination

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, newly designated NTF overseer for Laguna, was also present and reported on a prior meeting he had with Governor Ramil Hernandez and Dr. Eduardo Janairo of the Department of Health – Region 4A.

IATF-EID Resolution No. 62 designates Cabinet members to provide stronger support to local government units (LGU) in terms of strict monitoring of health system performance, critical care capacity, and stringent compliance in surveillance, isolation and treatment protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency