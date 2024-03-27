NTF-ELCAC warns public vs. Sison-founded group

MANILA: The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against the International League of Peoples' Struggle (ILPS), an organization formed in 2001 by the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), the late Jose Maria Sison. 'The ILPS, a CPP-initiated organization camouflaged by its self-proclaimed advocacy for social justice and democratic struggles, poses a serious threat to the nation's stability and independence,' NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said in a statement. According to Torres, the group has a membership from over 40 different countries and currently chaired by Len Cooper of Australia. "From what can be observed, their activities are quite fervent. Even within the UN (United Nations), they are attempting to sway opinions and submit reports that are irrational and, in some cases, not factual, to member countries of the ILPS," he said. 'The ILPS employs a sophisticated strategy aimed at und ermining the government through a protracted people's war. They leverage their platform to circulate revolutionary narratives about the Philippines, intending to tarnish the nation's international reputation. By sowing discord and exploiting vulnerabilities, the ILPS seeks to gradually seize control and remodel the government to fit their ideology,' Torres said. He added that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is 'unmasking the motives of questionable foreign organizations and ensuring that foreign aid channels are directed towards legitimate organizations within the Philippines.' Source: Philippines News Agency