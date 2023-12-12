NTF-ELCAC reaffirms commitment to uphold human rights

MANILA: The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has reiterated its commitment to upholding the human rights of all Filipinos, especially those in areas affected by the communist insurgency. NTF-ELCAC Executive Director, Undersecretary Ernesto C. Torres Jr., in a statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on Tuesday, said the landmark document serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the fundamental rights and freedom. "The NTF-ELCAC acknowledges the UDHR's crucial role in shaping the global human rights landscape. Its principles have guided the development of numerous international treaties and domestic legal frameworks, contributing significantly to the advancement of human rights worldwide," Torres said. "However, despite the significant progress made, we recognize that the fight for universal human rights remains far from over. In the Philippines, the continued existence of the Communist Party of the Philipp ines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) poses a significant threat to the enjoyment of human rights, particularly in rural communities," he said. He added that the CPP-NPA's use of violence, intimidation, and deception have resulted in human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and the recruitment and use of child soldiers. "These acts are a blatant disregard for the dignity and fundamental rights of individuals and communities," Torres said. The NTF-ELCAC chief reaffirmed the task force's core commitments to protect and uphold the human rights of all Filipinos, especially those living in areas affected by the communist insurgency, as well as pursue peaceful and sustainable solutions to the armed conflict, prioritizing dialogue and reconciliation efforts to achieve lasting peace. He said the task force would strive to promote the rule of law and good governance, ensuring that all individuals have equal access to justice and security and empowering local communities to becom e active participants in the peacebuilding process. "We call upon all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and the international community, to join us in this endeavor. By working together, we can create a future where the rights of all Filipinos are respected and protected," Torres said. Source: Philippines News Agency