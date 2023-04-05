NTF-ELCAC hails CHR condemnation of Reds’ IED use

An official of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Wednesday lauded the Commission on Human Rights' (CHR) condemnation of the New People's Army (NPA) over its continued use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a statement, NTF-ELCAC secretariat executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said the rebels' continued use of the weapon is a wanton violation of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL). He added that the CHR's unequivocal rebuke of the NPA is most welcome, especially since the IEDs were detonated near schools which caused trauma to young learners. 'We are in solidarity with the CHR in condemning the NPA's vicious acts and violation of the IHL. The NPA's use of IEDs in Zones of Peace, such as schools, exhibit their moral depravity and blatant disregard for the lives of the Filipino people, particularly the Filipino youth and students," Torres said. In an April 3 statement, the CHR scored the NPA for launching attacks and detonating IEDs near schools that are "peace zones" and must be free from threats of harm. "This violent act goes directly against the very principles of the (IHL). We further note that according to news reports, the IED was detonated near a public elementary school in Barangay Locso-on, leaving two soldiers and a minor injured," it added. The CHR also noted the United Nations Human Rights Council had previously observed that 'the continued use by (NPA) of mines and improvised explosive devices that kill and maim civilians in wanton violation of IHL is unacceptable.' In the recent clash between government forces and communist terrorists in Placer, Masbate, the NPA placed several IEDs near a public school, indiscriminately targeting soldiers and civilians alike. 'No ideology can justify the endangerment of the right to life, liberty, and security of the Filipino people. We have always called for the end of armed conflict and the grave consequences it imposes upon those involved and those affected. Time and again, we have witnessed the harrowing impacts and violations to the fundamental human rights and dignity these encounters bring to society,' the CHR added. Torres assured the public that the NTF-ELCAC is in accordance with the CHR's call for a just and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict and denunciation of all forms of violence and terroristic acts that endanger the lives of the Filipino people. In observance of Holy Week, Torres encouraged all Filipinos, including those tricked into joining the deceitful armed struggle to "reflect on what is good and righteous for the youth, self, community and the country to achieve the peace and development we all aspire for."

Source: Philippines News Agency