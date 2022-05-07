﻿NTF-ELCAC calls for unity, respect on election day

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has called for unity and respect on election day.

NTF-ELCAC acting spokesperson, Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, hopes the Filipino people will respect whatever result comes out after the May 9 polls.

“The future of our country is at stake. Filipinos from all walks of life will exercise their right to suffrage. After all, has been said and done. After all the hype, the drama, the adrenalin rush, the tampuhan, asaran, bardagulan, the iyakan, the sigawan (the grouch, crying, shouting), courtesy of the election campaign period. Life goes on for the Filipino people,” Gonzales said in a statement on Saturday.

Gonzales urged the Filipinos not to allow politics to divide a united Philippines.

“Family will still be family. People will be people. But for some, if not many, some bridges are reduced to ashes, this is the tragedy that we have to live with after these elections. But this is a tragedy that we can avoid less than two days from election day. Let us not forget that as one people and as one nation, we are united under one flag, one hope, and one aspiration,” he said.

Gonzales emphasized that the NTF-ELCAC is one with the Filipinos pushing for just and lasting peace.

“We hope for a better tomorrow for our children and the generations that shall come after them. Regardless of the color that you wear as you cast your vote on May 9, 2022. Respect must prevail. Let not politics divide us,” he said.

The people should not allow themselves to be manipulated and exploited by those who intend to destroy the country, especially during elections.

“We are Filipinos. We are more than capable to discern what is best for us and our nation. We are a people united under one God, and one flag,” Gonzales said, as he urged the people to vote according to their conscience.

The NTF-ELCAC also wishes for safe, orderly, and honest 2022 national and local elections.

Source: Philippines News Agency