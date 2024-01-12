NTC, telcos urged to solve text scams

CEBU: The local legislative body here will exert all efforts with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and telecommunications companies to address undeterred text scams, a local legislator said Friday. Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. said they will hear NTC and telecommunications officials, along with the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police and banking institutions, for an executive session to get inputs for the possible crafting of local measures as a way to help minimize, if not totally stop, text scams preying on unsuspecting subscribers. 'Almost every week, I receive text messages that are suspicious or malicious, informing me about my bank account in a certain bank. The problem is, I don't have an account in that bank,' Alcover told the Philippine News Agency. Alcover said he received complaints from city residents regarding scam messages. He said the City Council wants to hear inputs from the NTC since the national government is fully implementing Republic Act 11934, the SIM Registration Act that requires subscribers to register their SIM cards. 'It's almost a year since the implementation of the law requiring us to register our SIM cards and yet it did not stop text scams,' he added. Councilor Nestor Archival said officials from telecommunications could propose to the city certain measures to stop the scams using mobile phones. Source: Philippines News Agency