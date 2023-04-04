NTC-11 rolls out remote SIM reg in Davao Occidental towns

The National Telecommunications Commission in Davao Region (NTC-11) conducted a simultaneous SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration in two Davao Occidental towns Tuesday. NTC-11 Director Nelson Cañete, who personally went to this town and in Malita to monitor the remote registration activity, urged the residents to register before the deadline on April 26. "There are a lot of people in the municipalities who do not know how to register their SIM online. Apart from that, they have no access to the internet," he said in an interview. He said they already coordinated with the telecommunication companies to join in their activities to ensure that the public can surely connect to the internet and register. "We brought them to the area where they can access the internet for them to receive the one-time-pin (OTP) which is very important during the registration process," Cañete added. Despite the NTC's efforts in bringing the registration services closer to the people, Cañete said residents face several challenges such as distance to the registration area and lack of access to transportation. Cañete emphasized the hassles faced by those who fail to register their SIM cards, one of which is the loss of phonebook contents and applications dependent on a user's unique number. All over the country, he said only 55 million out of the 170 million SIM cards are already registered to date.

Source: Philippines News agency