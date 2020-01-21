NSAs to present Olympic programs, expectations

The different national sports associations (NSAs) hoping their athletes to qualify in this year's Tokyo Olympics will present their plans, programs and expectations before chef-de-mission and Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympics qualifying conference will take place at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) conference room of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. As many as 25 NSAs are expected to be present.

Mark Velasco, training director of the PSC Sports Institute, told Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel Manila that PSC chairman William Ramirez and his four commissioners, and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham Tolentino and chairman Steve Hontiveros will be there to listen to the NSA officials.

They (NSAs) will present their Olympic programs. It will be a very crucial meeting, said Velasco in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel, and Pagcor.

Qualifying tournaments are lined up for the different NSAs leading to the Tokyo Olympics in July.

So far, the Philippines has qualified two athletes to this year's Summer Games -- gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

The Philippines is counting on more athletes to qualify in boxing, taekwondo, swimming, and weightlifting, among others.

The PSC, meanwhile, will celebrate its 30th year on Friday with simple ceremonies at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The PSC, upon the initiative of its officials and employees, decided to celebrate the anniversary with less fanfare. Instead, the government agency has prepared a donation to the victims of the Taal eruption.

The affair will start with a mass at 9 a.m. and the presentation of awards to deserving employees.

