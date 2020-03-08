NPA war materiel, food cache found in Aurora

Intensified military and police operations against insurgents resulted in the discovery of war materiel and food cache of the New People's Army's Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) on Friday and Saturday in the hinterlands of Sitio Dayap, Barangay Punglo, Maria Aurora, this province.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, acting commander of 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB), Philippine Army, said the combat strike operations were conducted following the revelation of a former rebel that there is an NPA lair in the said area.

“The NPA lair can accommodate more or less 50 persons and believed to have been abandoned five months ago and what was found were two containers with rice approximately 50 kilos,” Rubio said.

He said while the troops were conducting clearing operations on Saturday, they discovered two drums containing 16 short magazines for M16, seven long magazines for M16, six magazines for AK47, six bandoleers, and two backpacks.

“I am commending the effort of the former rebel for providing relevant information that led to the recovery of said war materiel,” Rubio said.

Maj. Gen. Lenard T. Agustin, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, also gave credit to the hardworking team of the 91IB, including all government security forces who helped in the retrieval of the enemy war materiel and food cache.

“The revelation made by former NPA member showed the loss of support among their own members and leaders, thus, the local populace themselves also are now reporting their locations to our soldiers, making it easier to hunt them,” Agustin said.

Col. Andrew D. Costelo, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, said the continuous joint operations of the soldiers and policemen are being conducted to end communist-led armed struggle, and educate and encourage the people to cooperate and participate in the peace and development programs of the government.

“This is the perfect time for rebels to go back to the fold of the law, start a new life and benefit from the services being offered by the government,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency