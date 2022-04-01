﻿NPA unit collapses after high-ranking leader yields

The Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID) announced Friday the “ultimate collapse” of the New People’s Army (NPA) Guerilla Front (GF) 3 under the Southern Mindanao Region Committee (SMRC).

This came about as GF3 secretary Maximo Catarata surrendered to the government troops with the help of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib on Wednesday.

During his surrender, Catarata–who carries the aliases MC, Makatindog, and Tindogan–brought with him an M16 rifle with seven magazines loaded with ammunition.

Maj. Gen. Nolasco Mempin, 10ID commander, and Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III, the 1001st Infantry Brigade commander, welcomed the rebel leader during his surrender at the 60th Infantry Battalion (60IB) headquarters in Barangay Doña Andrea, Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

Prior to Catarata’s surrender, three other GF3 members gave themselves up to the 60IB: Emy Ansag Camilo alias Maika, Nilo Oyda Moluhinday alias Bukay, and Reyan Bagubay Moluhinday alias Monsor.

Catarata, who joined the communist rebels in 1980, said he decided to quit after 42 years following the “relentless military operations” against his unit.

He said he and his men were further encouraged to go back to mainstream society after many of his colleagues and subordinates had already surrendered.

He said he was convinced that he would be given humane treatment by government forces based on the testimonies of former comrades who already laid down their arms.

According to the 10ID, Catarata’s son Renard, who is also the commanding officer of GF3, surrendered to the 60IB on February 26 together with a dozen others, bringing along with them their high-powered firearms.

“The surrender of its top leadership and members will consequently lead to the dismantling of GF3, Sud-Regional Command (SRC) 4, SMRC operating in the tri-boundaries of Agusan Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte,” 10ID said in a statement Friday.

The elder Catarata is currently under the custody of the 60IB and is undergoing custodial debriefing. He has also undergone a complete physical examination and medical check-up.

Catarata will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) to be able to receive livelihood assistance and cash remuneration for surrendered firearms.

He will also undergo psychological, social, and economic interventions to ensure that they will be reintegrated into their respective communities efficiently.

Huge impact

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency Friday, former NPA leader Ariane Jane Ochate Ramos said Catarata’s surrender will have a “huge political impact” on the NPA supporters.

“If we talk about the political impact to the masses, it is a big blow to SMRC since he served for over 40 years. Meaning, the mass bases are not that strong anymore,” Ramos said.

Ramos added that with the downfall of GF3, SRC 4 also collapsed.

“The SRC4 is the second stronghold of CPP-NPA-NDF covering Talaingod and Kapalong areas. The SMRC will find it hard to maneuver because there are no mass bases left,” she said.

“Like Ka Makatindog and Ka Igor, we surrendered because we saw how the military treated people like us. They help us in our health, our families, and even allowed us to be of service to others,” Ramos added.

She also noted that like her, Catarata was “fed up with their revolutionary struggle” that did not prosper for many years.

“Several decades had passed, he is already aging, and yet nothing happened. The light they longed for in the armed struggle becomes darker. This is the reason he chose to be with his family,” Ramos said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency