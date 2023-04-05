NPA supply officer, 2 others yield to Butuan cops, Army

An alleged New People's Army (NPA) supply officer and two other rebels have surrendered to personnel of the Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) and troops of the Army's 23rd Infantry Battalion on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement Wednesday, BCPO Director, Col. Marco Archinue, identified the supply officer only as Chao, who was accompanied by two other rebels, named Cheng and JM. The three belonged to the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA. 'These NPA insurgents voluntarily surrendered due to hunger, fear for their lives, and the longing for their families,' Archinue said, adding that the surrenderers also "realized the false promises" of the rebel movement. The BCPO is preparing all the needed documents for their possible enrollment in the Enhance Comprehensive Local Integration Program, he said. "I commend our operatives, as well as our partner agencies who took the extra mile in the initiation of the surrender of these NPA rebels,' Archinue said. He also urged the remaining members of the NPA's WGF-4A to surrender to end their difficult lives and consider the offer of the reconciliation and reintegration program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency